Auditions for next ENCORE! play loom

LAURINBURG — ENCORE! Theatre and the Arts Council of Scotland County will be holding auditions for the next summer play, “Over the River and Through the Woods” by Joe DiPietro.

The play, set in New Jersey, is about young, single, bachelor Nick, who visits his two sets of grandparents nearly every Sunday for dinner. When he tells them his job will relocate him to Seattle, Washington, the grandparents hatch plan to get him to stay.

“They get involved with his love life and it’s done in a funny way,” said Gary Gallman, director. “It’s really an old world mindset versus a new world mindset.”

Tie in a girl that is hard to get with hilarious games, a blind-date and old stories told, results in a hilarious situation for a great play.

“It’s a play that is well written that everybody will enjoy,” said Gallman.

He added that many jobs are available to those who want to work behind the scenes.

“You don’t have to have acting experience to get a part,” said Gallman. “We are looking for adults who can play senior citizens or the young adult roles.”

Six parts are up for grabs: Frank- grandfather; Nick – young bachelor; Aida- grandmother; Caitlin- blind date; Nunzio- grandfather; and Emma- grandmother.

Auditions are being held at the Storytelling and Arts Center on May 2 and May 7 at 7 p.m.

The play will show July 12, 13, 14, 19 and 20.

