If there were ever a time for creating partnerships, it might just be now.

The former I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School sits vacant after the Scotland County Board of Education closed it, along with South Scotland Elementary School, as part of a consolidation effort that created South Johnson Elementary School.

That vacancy could provide the school district with an opportunity to partner with Scotland County, the city of Laurinburg and perhaps area organizations to establish a facility that will benefit a wide swath of the community.

There are a few keys to something like that happening, however.

The first is creative thinking. That’s going to be critical in getting a well-rounded facility in the works, and will include not only out-of-the-box ideas for uses, but that same thinking for funding. It’s easy to get ideas for what is needed most and what specific areas could be used for, but creating those spaces and the cost to do that, as well as maintain them, must be nailed down.

Another key will be checking individual agendas at the door. This is where the planning stage often breaks down, but if a diverse group of decision-makers can be assembled to discuss how to go about transitioning the former school into a community-use facility — and all voices are heard — then there can be a chance for success.

Finally, another important area will keeping an eye on the future. There might be, and are, needs that exist today, but there will need to be a workable plan in place that will allow for future needs and the funding to make that happen when the time comes. Today’s yoga classroom may become tomorrow’s IT space.

As for the funding …

One suggestion might be to take a page out of college and professional sports, where specific spaces within the former school get “named” — for a price. For instance, the cafeteria might get used as a culinary classroom and plate-sale space — and could be named for a local business that has food-item ties (such as Mountaire Farms Culinary Classroom, for instance). Other spaces would offer the same possibilities.

We’ve heard plenty of folks talk about how the former I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School can become a real asset for Laurinburg and Scotland County, but before that can happen — and certainly before any of the keys mentioned about can begin — there is one aspect that is ultra important and will umbrella the entire effort.

Everyone must work together for the good of all.

