Community collection drive needs you

Step forward, Scotland County. Collectively, y’all deserve a virtual pat on the back and verbal attawaytogo.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020, The Laurinburg Exchange held a number of community collections drives, urging residents to contribute things like socks, school supplies, items for children battling cancer and even money for those in need.

The response each and every time was phenomenal.

So we’re asking again.

This week, The Exchange staff began a month-long, community collection drive for items that will be given to staff and residents of local nursing homes. The needs in these facilities are tremendous. The list of items needed is almost endless — but things like Play-Doh, crossword puzzles, activity books of all kinds, painting supplies, colored pencils and markers, blankets, stuffed animals, gripper socks, body wash and lotions are some of the ideas we were given.

But there are other ideas. And you can even get creative, just like Anne Greene of Laurinburg did this week (see story on Page 1A today). However, no food items can be accepted.

Donations can be dropped off at The Laurinburg Exchange office at 915 S. Main St., Suite H, in Laurinburg between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Donations will be accepted now through 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.

Anyone donating can even request their items to be donated to a specific facility within Scotland County. If anyone should decide to do so, they need to be sure to label the donation with where you’d like it go and inform the staff at The Laurinburg Exchange.

We understand how challenging things continue to be for individuals and families. We also know just how heartfelt Scotland County has proven to be time and time again. That’s why we feel certain this month-long community collection drive will be another rousing success.

Anyone with questions or who needs someone to pick up their donation can call 910-506-3023 during regular business hours (or leave a message after hours).

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”