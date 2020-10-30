If you haven’t yet voted, you really should

If you haven’t already, why should you vote now?

We understand we are speaking to the majority, since more than half of registered voters here have already cast a ballot, but …

There are a lot of valuable reasons your vote should be counted. But first, let’s address the recent Supreme Court decision not to allow an extension of mail-in absentee ballots in a number of states. It’s a decision that will likely affect the votes of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of Americans across the country.

Thankfully, the Supreme Court held firm on allowing mail-in ballots to be received through Nov. 12 in North Carolina.

However, under the current circumstances of COVID-19, which has forced record numbers of voters to use absentee ballots, the U.S. Postal Service will strain to get all ballots returned — including those coming from those serving in the military and/or living in foreign countries.

Extending the deadline for mail-in ballots will certainly push a final tally on an already close presidential race later than usual, but making sure everyone’s vote counts should be the ultimate goal.

Our suggestion for Scotland County voters, however, would be to play it safe: If you haven’t voted and you have a mail-in ballot, either fill it out and drop it off at the local Board of Elections by 5 p.m. on Tuesday or simply show up to vote at your local precinct Tuesday between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

It’s really that simple.

OK … so WHY vote?

This year’s election goes beyond who will be president. Your vote is your voice on issues affecting housing, education, employment and healthcare.

Help make a difference in your community by casting a ballot, because your voice is needed on a number of issues. After all, elections have consequences and not casting a ballot means you forfeit your voice on those issues.

You have the power to decide on the quality of life you want for yourself and future generations. Voting is your chance to stand up for the issues you care about like public transportation, raising the minimum wage, or funding local schools. This is your life: take the time to help decide what’s best.

Elections are decided by the people who go out and vote. Take some time and learn about the measures and the candidates. If you don’t vote, someone else will make the decision for you. Your power is in your vote.

Many of the issues the candidates will decide for you affects your money. You pay taxes, but do you know how that money is being used? Most people don’t. Voting is your chance to choose how your tax dollars are spent – such as funding for health care and social services.

Voting is an opportunity for change. Do you want to make a positive impact? Voting gives you that chance! Support the candidates and ballot measures that can help your community, state, and even the nation for the greater good. Make your voice heard in these elections.

Don’t think your vote can’t help your community. The community depends on you! Our communities are made up of friends, loved ones, neighbors, and children. Some may not know how important voting is, while others don’t have the privilege. Make the decision to vote for yourself and those around you.

Make sure your voice is heard – vote.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Every election is determined by the people who show up.”