As heavy winds took down trees and the skies threatened thunderstorms throughout the South on April 12, area residents — and residents throughout the country — knew they could count on one institution: the United States Postal Service would be delivering the mail.

But this certainty is under threat now like never before, thanks to the coronavirus recession — and presidential opposition.

Back in March, affected by a COVID-19-related decrease in first-class and marketing mail — which largely pays the bills — the Postal Service requested a $13 billion grant to help keep it afloat. It projected that it would lose $2 billion each month the coronavirus recession lasted and, without support, could be “financially illiquid” by Sept. 30. Congressional legislators, both Republicans and Democrats, agreed and initially included it in the first relief bill.

But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned that President Trump would veto the bill if a grant for the Postal Service were included. So Congress instead requested a $10 billion Treasury Department loan, which passed over Mnuchin’s objections.

On April 9, Postmaster General Megan Brennan asked for another $50 billion — $25 billion to offset lost revenue from declining mail volume because of the coronavirus and $25 billion for “modernization” — plus another $25 billion Treasury loan and a mechanism to pay down $14 billion in existing public debt.

Mnuchin has indicated that this will not happen.

“I’m so frustrated at how difficult it has been for a long time to galvanize attention and action around an essential service,” Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) said in a phone interview with The Washington Post. “And maybe the pandemic forces us all to refocus on this service and how essential it is and how we need to fix it while we can before it gets into critical condition.”

He’s right. The Postal Service, which employs around 600,000 workers, is beloved by many Americans who understand the extraordinary public service it provides. Right now it’s delivering prescriptions, food, household necessities and, supposedly, relief checks — at bargain prices.

It goes to remote areas that Amazon, UPS and FedEx will not go — often carrying those organizations’ packages — because it’s fulfilling a mission, not a profit margin.

As one postal worker posted on Twitter last week, “I know whose lawns to not cut across, whose dogs want to bite, and whose want to play. I know whose day will be made brighter with a short convo, and who wants me to go away. I know who is bad at checking the mail, and who to call for a wellness check on if it starts to pile up.”

And right now, postal workers are taking great risk. As of last week, nearly 500 postal workers had tested positive for coronavirus. Nineteen postal workers had died and more than 6,000 are in self-quarantine because of exposure.

Trump has been hostile to the Postal Service for some time — as have some conservatives, who would like to see its services privatized. Like it or not, his reluctance to support it feeds into the narrative that he’s currently using relief assistance to reward his political friends and punish his political foes. This type of political payback would be disappointing at any time, but particularly during a national emergency.

A lot of people have heard about the Postal Service’s trials via social media and are responding by posting praise for postal workers and buying stamps at USPS.com. But more will be needed to keep it alive. Anyone who has been tempted to call their representatives — now would be a good time. You could also send a letter.

— Winston-Salem Journal