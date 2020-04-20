Olivia turns 11 with birthday parade

LAURINBURG — A new trend is beginning to sweep the county, as birthday parties and other celebrations are being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashley Gibson of Laurinburg, along with others around the area, are doing what they can to celebrate their child’s birthday.

“I have seen others doing birthday parades during this COVID-19 crisis, so I thought my daughter, Olivia Gibson, would love that,” said Gibson. “I reach out to my sister, Melissa Strickland, and we began to plan it. Because we wanted this to be a surprise, Melissa called friends, teachers and family.”

Facebook is one way to communicate and socialize with family and friends while everyone is being urged to social distance themselves.

“I posted something on Facebook about the parade. We had a wonderful turnout. More than 30 family and friends came to show Olivia birthday love,” said Gibson.

Those who showed up for the birthday celebration were creative in their ways of sharing birthday cheer to a now 11-year-old Olivia.

“Some had posters and some even sprayed her with silly string,” said Gibson. “Others just shouted happy birthday. She was so excited that two of her teachers came to be a part of her parade.”

The parade was held on Thursday and the crowd met at Jerry’s Deli in Laurinburg.

“She received 26 posters and cards. Olivia said that it was the best birthday ever,” said Gibson “Olivia’s not your average 11-year-old little girl,” said Gibson. “She is smart, caring, loves animals and always loves everybody else.”

Just like many other kids her age, she loves to be active as much as possible.

“She loves to ride bikes, play softball, paint and she loves school,” said Gibson. “She looks up to her big brother Trent.

“Since the coronavirus outbreak and quarantine , Olivia has been super helpful around the house,” continued Gibson. “She cooks dinner and has it ready when I get off work, she’s done laundry, she’s done her classwork and she talks on the phone with her friends sometimes.”

Olivia has a compassionate spirit and is able to understand what is happening in the world during this time and is doing her best to help her mom and be as generous as possible.

“She has never complained about not being able to have a birthday party,” said Gibson. “She has not complained about being bored or having to stay in.”

“She asks all the time to pray for others that may be impacted by the coronavirus,” added Gibson.

During the COVID-19 pandemic residents in the county are reaching out and banning together to help others and reach out to those in need and Olivia is no different

“With her birthday money she decided that she wanted to give back to the community all on her own,” said Gibson. “So when we ate a couple of lunches from some fast food restaurant she decided to tip the employees and told them that she was thinking of them and praying for them.”

“That’s just the type of person she is,” continued Gibson. “She said she has everything she needs, so with her money she might could help others a little. She has been that way her whole life, from giving one of her jackets to a friend at school who didn’t have a jacket in pre-k, to offering to help pay for lab tops for kids whose parents couldn’t afford to pay for them to be able to take their laptops home last year.”

Olivia has a love for people and wants to continue spreading the joy of life with those she meets.

“She is just special that way,” said Gibson. “She has a love for life and is always there to give you encouragement and a smile.”

“She is truly my best friend and the best little sister,” added Gibson.

