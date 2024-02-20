1. “If anybody can think back or come up with anything they think they might have saw or have seen recently, give us a call. We’re still taking tips, we’re still looking, we still have hope that we’re going to find her.” Capt. Randy Dover said.

2.“We believe in the power of collaboration to broaden horizons and empower our students to thrive in their chosen fields,” said Vern Lindquist, president of Johnston Community College. “This agreement with Richmond Community College exemplifies our commitment to providing diverse pathways for educational and professional success and our dedication to crafting partnerships with our sister institutions in the Great 58.”

3. “Parents, please talk to your children about their actions and the possible life-altering ramifications they can have,” said Principal Charlotte McMillan. “It is crucial that we have open and honest conversations about the dangers of experimenting with substances like THC and the impact it can have on academic performance, personal well-being and future opportunities.”

4. “You can’t lose learning if you never had it so it’s opportunity loss, not learning loss … If you have four skills that aren’t addressed along the line, each part of Math builds upon the next, we’re just reaping what we have sown and this was before the COVID lane.” — Gary Mauk, Scotland County Schools Board of Education member

5. “Our top priority is to ensure students can access the maximum financial aid possible to help them pursue their higher education goals,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “These steps reflect the many conversations my colleagues and I are having with college and university leaders, financial aid administrators, students and parents, and others who are on the front lines.”

6. “In-person early voting is one of the ways voters can cast ballots securely in North Carolina,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “The bipartisan election officials who work at each early voting site are prepared for a smooth voting process and to ensure the ballots of eligible voters are counted.”