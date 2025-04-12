NEW ORLEANS —Thomas Consulting Group (TCG), a New Orleans-based government services and social impact firm founded by Laurinburg’s own, Michelle L. Thomas, has been ranked No. 15 on the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Southeast list and is the fastest-growing company on the list based in Louisiana.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Inc. Regionals are the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the region. This accomplishment places TCG among the most successful small businesses in the Southeast, spanning South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

These independent businesses had a noteworthy median growth rate of 114% between 2021 and 2023 and have collectively added 11,493 jobs and $8.1 billion to the regional economy. TCG topped this list with 785% growth during the recorded period thanks to the effective execution of the growth plan TCG developed through the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program.

“We have diversified our client base and methodically expanded our services to cities and communities around the nation,” said Thomas, who is also TCG’s CEO.

In Montgomery, Alabama and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, TCG has managed the transition of the current mayors. Additionally, the firm has an extensive history working with city governments, and nonprofit and philanthropic organizations across multiple states, including Alabama, Pennsylvania, Texas, Mississippi, New York, Louisiana, North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.

Founded in 2013, TCG provides change management and operational improvement services that help cities solve complex challenges. The company excels at improving the systems, processes, and operations that result in efficient government performance, especially during times of transition or crisis.

“As part of the Southeast region’s most dynamic business segment, we are honored to be featured alongside other trailblazing companies driving growth and innovation,” Thomas said. “TCG is equally proud to play a key role in boosting the regional economy as we are to make a profound contribution to the cities we serve nationwide.”

Thomas grew up on Harrison Street in Washington Park in Laurinburg and is a graduate of Scotland High School’s class of 1988.