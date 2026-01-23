LAURINBURG — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Scotland County that remains in effect from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

Forecasters warn that heavy mixed precipitation is possible during the period. Total ice accumulations of one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch are possible, along with up to two inches of sleet and snow.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected, particularly on roads, bridges, and overpasses, which are likely to become slick. Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may result in widespread and prolonged power outages.

Residents are urged to remain indoors until conditions improve. Those who must go outside should dress in layers and cover exposed skin to reduce the risk of frostbite or hypothermia.

Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways and the potential for downed trees and power lines. Motorists who must travel are advised to use extreme caution.