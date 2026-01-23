LAURINBURG — In preparation for the anticipated impact of a severe storm, Mayor Jim Willis has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Laurinburg, while Scotland County Board of Commissioners Chair Bo Frizzell has also declared a State of Emergency for Scotland County.

The county declaration was issued about an hour after the city’s and will take effect at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. The City of Laurinburg’s declaration will go into effect at 12 p.m. Friday and will remain in place until it is modified or rescinded.

At this time, neither declaration imposes any restrictions or prohibitions. However, city and county officials noted the declarations may be amended if weather conditions warrant additional measures.

Residents are strongly encouraged to complete any remaining storm preparations and stay informed as the weather event approaches. Emergency preparedness information and updates are available through North Carolina Emergency Management and the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina, as well as local news outlets.

In the event of power outages or water or sewer service disruptions affecting city customers, residents should contact the City of Laurinburg Utility Outage Hotline at 910-291-1999.

City and county officials said they will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as necessary. Decisions regarding the potential opening of a shelter will be made during a Scotland County Emergency Management meeting scheduled for later today, with additional information to be released once available.