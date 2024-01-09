LAURINBURG — The City of Laurinburg mayor and Scotland County Board of Commissioners chairman have each declared a State of Emergency as Laurinburg and Scotland County prepare for impacts related to Winter Storm Finn.

Mayor Jim Willis declared a State of Emergency effective 8 a.m. Tuesday within the City of Laurinburg, according to a city spokesperson.

This declaration will remain in effect until modified or rescinded. There are currently no restrictions imposed by the declaration; however, if necessary, the declaration can be modified.

“All residents are strongly urged to be prepared for this weather event if they have not already begun preparations,” the statement continued.

Chairman Tim Ivey declared a State of Emergency for Scotland County, effective 11 a.m. Tuesday and will also remain in effect until modified or rescinded.

In the event of power or water/sewer outages for City customers, call Public Works at 910-276-2364, or after normal working hours, call 277-3231.