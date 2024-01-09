Home News Frizzell sworn in News Frizzell sworn in January 9, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Scotland County Commissioner Bo Frizzell is sworn in Monday to the Southeast Regional Airport Authority. Frizzell was appointed to the board by Commission Tim Ivey, effective Jan. 1. Tomeka Sinclair | The Laurinburg Exchange Scotland County Commissioner Bo Frizzell is sworn in Monday to the Southeast Regional Airport Authority. Frizzell was appointed to the board by Commission Tim Ivey, effective Jan. 1. View Comments Laurinburg clear sky enter location -1.1 ° C -0.2 ° -1.8 ° 100 % 0kmh 0 % Fri 16 ° Sat 19 ° Sun 12 ° Mon 9 ° Tue 5 °