Scotland County Commissioner Bo Frizzell is sworn in Monday to the Southeast Regional Airport Authority. Frizzell was appointed to the board by Commission Tim Ivey, effective Jan. 1. Tomeka Sinclair | The Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Commissioner Bo Frizzell is sworn in Monday to the Southeast Regional Airport Authority. Frizzell was appointed to the board by Commission Tim Ivey, effective Jan. 1.

Tomeka Sinclair | The Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Commissioner Bo Frizzell is sworn in Monday to the Southeast Regional Airport Authority. Frizzell was appointed to the board by Commission Tim Ivey, effective Jan. 1.