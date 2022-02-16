LAUREL HILL — A 32-year-old Richmond County man has been arrested in connection to the arson of a church from last week.

Zackery Lee Reaves was charged Tuesday with burning a church or religious building, breaking and entering of a place of worship, and larceny after breaking and entering. He was given a $25,000 bond.

The charges were in connection to the fire that was called in Friday morning around 1:10 a.m. that the Springfield Pentecostal Holiness was on fire. The church is located on NC 79 across from Spring Mill Road in the Bayfield area of Laurel Hill. The fire was under control by 2:15 a.m.

The investigation was identified as arson and was investigated by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office as well as the North Carolina State Fire Marshal’s Office, SBI and ATM.

Reaves was identified as a person of interest early on as he was seen in the area as well as having attempted to break into Multitudes Church on Thursday, which was less than two miles away from Springfield Pentecostal. The attempted berak-in was captured on video. On Friday, Reaves was seen walking in the area and was arrested for attempted breaking and entering in connection to the attempted break-in at Multitudes.

After he was in custody, Reaves was questioned and was then given the additional charges for the arson.

The church was deemed a total loss after the fire due to the extent of the damage.

