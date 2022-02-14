LAUREL HILL — Laurelfest is gearing up to be bigger and better than ever for the 2022 event.

This year’s two-day event will be on May 13 and 14 and will feature the typical Friday night gospel choirs but also the event’s first time night performance on Saturday.

“We’re really excited for this year,” said organizer Billy Ray Norris Jr. “We’ve got four bands lined up throughout the day as well as a lot of local entertainment. We have ’80s Unleashed, Al G & Friends Band, Bakkwoodz and at 6:15 we’re having out headliner the Ultimate Aldean Tribute Band. This is the first time we’re having a concert at night and we’re extremely excited about it.”

The event is completely free to the public and Norris added there will be some VIP meet and greet passes for Ultimate Aldean that will be getting passed out. Besides the bands, Norris added there will be dance groups performing as well.

Typically, the event ends before 6 p.m., but this year Norris said with the late concert the event will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will still be held at the Laurel Hill Community Center.

While the center is currently under construction, the area will be gated off and isn’t typically used by the festival during a normal year, so Norris isn’t worried about it causing any issues. Though parking could be a little bit difficult and Norris asks that everyone be patient when they do come out.

“It’s going to be very busy and this year we’re aiming to have 80 vendors,” Norris said. “The last one we had around 70 so I think this year we’ll be able to get the 80 and we’re already underway with some of the applications. So we’re going to have a lot of different options for people and plenty of food to enjoy throughout the day.”

Vendors can apply online, according to Norris, by going to the event’s Facebook page — Laurelfest Laurel Hill NC — vendors can pay online as well. For those who might not want to do it, online Norris said they can contact himself at 910-462-4806 or Connis Coleman at 910-318-2540.

“We’ll take applications up until the week before Laurelfest,” Norris said. “But we could close it earlier if we fill up with vendors. If we fill up we’ll make an announcement on our Facebook page.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]