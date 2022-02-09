LAURINBURG — Three men have been arrested in connection to a theft that occurred Tuesday morning.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to Calhoun Road in response to a break-in.

The break-in was to a storage trailer and was believed to happen just after midnight on Tuesday. Stolen were a Craftsman generator, a Craftsman compressor, three Echo chainsaws, STIHL backpack blower, Yeti cooler, trail camera, pressure hose and Westinghouse generator.

The Sheriff’s Office received a lead that the people involved were in a house on Dusty Trail in Hamlet, so working with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office a search warrant was taken out. The search warrant was served around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Some of the stolen property was located in the house and there the three men were arrested.

The men were 31-year-old James Duncan McCormick of Laurel Hill, 27-year-old Donald Stubbs of Laurel Hill and 44-year-old Ricky Milligan of Laurinburg.

McCormick was charged with felony conspiracy, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schelde II (methamphetamine) and resisting an officer. He was given a $35,000 bond.

Milligan and Stubbs were both charged with felony larceny, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle and felony larceny. Each man was given a $10,000 bond.

