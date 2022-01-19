Sen. Britt recognized as ‘Defender of Public Safety’

RALEIGH — State Sen. Danny Britt was recently named a “Defender of Public Safety” by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association for his support of law enforcement during the General Assembly’s 2021 session.

“I have worked hard this session to provide more funding to the law enforcement agencies who work tirelessly to protect and serve our communities,” said Sen. Britt (R-Robeson County).

During a session which saw a heavy concentration of law enforcement and public safety related reform bills, Sen. Britt dedicated time and effort during the session advocating for law enforcement issues important to the Association which impact the office of sheriff, local communities, and the state.

That legislative work included securing $7.5 million in grants to help sheriffs’ offices in counties with a population of fewer than 210,000 people, increasing the penalty for breaking or entering a vehicle operated by any law enforcement agency with the intent to commit a felony or larceny, and increasing the penalty for possessing or selling fentanyl.

“Sen. Britt took a leadership role in advancing the legislative priorities of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association which represents all 100 sheriffs in the State,” said Sheriff Ed McMahon, president of the Association. “As a result, our sheriffs can be assured the profession of law enforcement will be able to recruit and retain individuals who will serve our communities with integrity and we are better equipped to protect the lives, liberties, and property of North Carolina’s citizens.”