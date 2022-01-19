Church Community Services scheduled to be closed Friday; food giveaway is Wednesday and Thursday

LAURINBURG — The impending winter storm is changing the way Church Community Services of Scotland County will be distributing food to those in need this week.

The group’s usual hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and visitors typically bag their own food, but since snow and ice are expected to move into the area Thursday night and Friday morning, Church Community Services won’t be open Friday.

Denise Riggins, coordinator of Church Community Services, said Thursday the group will be giving out bags of food, which isn’t the typical way they distribute food.

“We have fruit, vegetables, rice and plenty of Campbell’s soup,” she said, adding they hope these bags can help people get through the weekend.

The National Weather Service has predicted a chance of rain and snow between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., then snow likely after 1 a.m.

Ready NC recommends preparing before storms or extreme cold with several tips including restocking and updating an emergency kit with a seven-day supply of non-perishable food and a gallon of water per day; trying not to plan travel unless needed; having enough clothing and blankets to keep warm.

