Crash near Maxton leaves 2 dead over the weekend

LUMBERTON — Two people died in a Saturday crash near Maxton, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Austin Ray Oxendine, 29, of Lumberton and 22-year-old Ryan Freedle, of Maxton, died in a crash at N.C. 71 and Oxendine School Road, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol was dispatched to the scene about 4:22 p.m. Saturday.

The crash occurred after a Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by Oxendine, traveling westbound on N.C. 71 collided with a 2009 Cadillac passenger vehicle operated by Freedle, he said. Freedle’s vehicle, which was traveling north on Oxendine School Road, failed to stop at a stop sign, Lewis said.

Both vehicles traveled off the roadway to the right, Lewis said. The cab came off of the truck, before the vehicle overturned and ejected Oxendine and a female passenger. The Cadillac caught fire from the collision.

Oxendine and Freedle died of their injuries as a result of the crash, Lewis said. The female passenger was transported to UNC Health Southeastern with serious injuries.

The crash was not a result of weather conditions, Lewis said. No impairment is suspected.