Center sponsoring a month-long food drive

LAURINBURG — With a New Year comes some of the same needs.

HearingLife is stepping up to help the needy in the community with a food drive that runs through Feb. 14. Community members can donate items like canned goods, cereal, paper products and hygiene items at the HearimgLife office located at 915 S. Main St. in Laurinburg.

Scotland County has a 29.7% poverty rate, according to the US Census Bureau, meaning nearly 9,000 people in the community are living below the poverty line.

Ashley Nichols, a hearing instrument specialist with HearingLife, said this time of the year, people need extra help. HearingLife has teamed up with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to help people feed their families. Locally, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina serves Scotland, Richmond, Moore and Lee counties.

“This is the first year that we’ve held the food drive,” Nichols said. “HearingLife is dedicated to serving our community.”

Over the holiday season, several community groups held food, toy, and clothing drives to help the less fortunate, but those massive number of drives seem to wane.

The need doesn’t, especially in the midst of a global pandemic.

Nichols said the most needed items are canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats and cereal. If anyone wants to donate, Nichols said people can call the office at 910-276-1125 and schedule a drive-up drop-off. Also, between 1 and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, items can be dropped off at the office.

Nichols said anyone coming inside the office must wear a mask while inside.

