Parental Academy set for next week

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools needs parental feedback.

The district is hosting a focus group to review parent academies in the state. The feedback will be used to develop the Scotland County Parent Academy, which will start in Fall 2022.

The focus group meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m. in the Scotland County High School media center.

There will be free childcare provided for children 2 years old and up, free dinner and a language translator will be available.

Dave Wells, communications and public relations specialist for Scotland County Schools, said Superintendent Takeda LeGrand wants to hear ideas from parents about how to make things better in the district.

“A lot of times parents are saying what can I do to help in the schools and in the district,” he said.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Wells said this is a chance for the parents and district leaders to come together and put their thinking caps on to make things run better in the school system.

“We value [parents’] opinion, the whole family actually. We can’t improve if we don’t know what people want to improve,” Wells said.

Masks will be required to attend the meeting and social distance will be practiced.

