MLK Day caravan set for Monday

LAURINBURG — Main Street in Laurinburg will be full of decorated cars Monday as the Scotland County NAACP plans a caravan to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

While some events will be moving virtual due to the spread of the Omicron variant, the caravan will continue on as participants will ride in their own vehicles.

“It’s important that, despite the pandemic, we continue to honor the life and memory of Dr. King — but that we do it in a safe way,” said The Rev. Garland Pierce. “I really appreciate the leadership of Mr. Herman Tyson for continuing on honoring and holding this event in a safe way so that the community can still come together and celebrate.”

Residents who want to be part of the caravan are asked to meet at the College Plaza Center at 1521 Atkinson St. Cars should begin lining up by 10:45 a.m.

Those participating are encouraged to decorate their cars or have posters for the event but it’s not a requirement.

In years past, the event was a march that ended at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, but due to the pandemic last year the event was moved to a caravan style with this year following suit.

Last year around 50 vehicles participated, including multiple churches that used the church vans to include members in the caravan.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]