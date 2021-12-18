State budget gives Literacy Council a $25,000 boost

State Rep. Pierce hopes there will be another $25,000 coming soon

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Literacy Council is in line for an early Christmas gift, and the part of Santa was played by State Rep. Garland Pierce.

As negotiations lumbered on this fall toward the passage of a state budge — its first in three years — three major projects from Scotland County were earmarked for dollars: the Northside Fire Station, I. Ellis Johnson and the Laurel Hill Community Center.

But Pierce wiggled one more in before the General Assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper approved the budget — $25,000 for the Literacy Council.

“I’m just thankful I could help secure the $25,000 and I hope to secure another $25,000 when we meet in the short session and make the budget adjustments,” Pierce said. “The work (the Literacy Council) does is so very important and I hope the community will find a way to contribute.”

Those associated with the Literacy Council couldn’t be happier for the $25,000.

“That money was a very necessary shot in the arm for us,” said Betty Barrett, the chairman of the Literacy Council Board. “We couldn’t have fundraisers during COVID and donations have been lagging for the same reason.

“There is such a high rate of illiteracy in Scotland County,” she added, “and our services are in need.”

Those services, which cover children through adults, include such areas as beginning reading through studying for a GED — all for free. And on an average year, the Literacy Council works with 30 to 35 individuals.

Each year, the operating costs of the Literacy Council run about $55,000 — most of which comes from community contributions to grants to United Way funding.

Aside from money, the next most-important asset are its volunteers.

“They are extremely important to us,” Barrett said. “The more we can do, with their help, to battle the illiteracy problem, the more we can help Scotland County in the future.”

She added that the Literacy Council holds a tutoring workshop every fall. But tutors aren’t the only volunteers needed. Folks can also volunteer to help with the newsletter, fundraising events and even working on the grounds.

A little history

The Scotland County Literacy, according to the best recollections, has been around for nearly 50 years.

Its facility, located at 213 McLaurin Ave. in Laurinburg, was donated by the family of Terry Sanford, a Laurinburg resident who went on to be a North Carolina governor, senator and president of Duke University.

The facility is the former home of Sanford’s parents.

“Terry Sanford was always a champion of education, even when he wen t into politics,” Barrett said. “His picture in the facility is a reminder that what we are doing is important.”

Carolyn McNeil, the administrative assistant at the Literacy Council, agreed.

“When we see parents of children we are working with, they are very grateful for the help we give,” she said. “We’ve had children in first grade and even eighth grade who struggled in school, and now they have gone on to college.

“The success stories are really amazing,” McNeil added.

One of those stories

Prentis Campbell was 53 when he first walked into the Literacy Council. At the time he was having trouble reading.

That was 5 years ago.

“At one time, I could hardly read anything,” Campbell said. “But they helped me, and it really helped with my job. I’m retired now, but (the Literacy Council) has been really good for me — I wish I would have started earlier.”

Campbell is still getting help with things like spelling, math and social studies. But it’s not for a job now, it’s to one day become a tutor with the Literacy Council.

“I’m looking forward to when I can help some of the children who need help.” he said.

