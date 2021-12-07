Commissioner vote chair and vice chair

LAURINBURG — Whit Gibson will continue his term as chairman for another year.

The Scotland County Commissioners met on Monday evening and elected the chair and vice-chair for the next year. Gibson, who has been serving as chair since the summer after Carol McCall stepped down, was nominated and elected 4-3 over Tim Ivey.

John Alford, who recently decided he wanted to remain on the board after announcing he was resigning, was elected as vice-chair 4-3 over Darrel “B.J.” Gibson.

