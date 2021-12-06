Christmas parade brings a huge crowd along Sougth Main Street

LAURINBURG — From dancing Santas to local bands and smiling faces along South Main Street, Laurinburg’s annual Christmas parade brought back a sense of normalcy that was missing last year when COVID-19 restrictions canceled the event.

But on Saturday, the Christmas season made its full return — and Mpother Nature cooperated with beautiful weather.

People started lining up on South Main Street a few hours before the first float rolled down the road at 3 p.m.

Tacara Alston, a Laurinburg resident, brought her family to South Main Street this year, taking a seat in front of the AB Gibson Center.

“It was weird not having [a parade], and I understand because of COVID, but this is a tradition,” she said.

Chris English, Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said it takes a lot of help to put on the parade. He thanked the volunteers, law enforcement, and everyone who attended.