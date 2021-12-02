‘You have no idea just how much that

LAURINBURG — The pure joy witnessed on the day The Laurinburg Exchange staff hands out the gift cards — made possible by the Hometown Heroes for the Holidays community collection — to families in need is on full display through thank-yous, hugs and tears.

But once those who gratefully receive their gifts leave the office, it marks the end of the story for those who have given that gift. The next chapters of the journey for the gift cards are written by those who received them, and usually don’t get shared.

Until now.

We will call her Mindy, and she was a recipient of a gift card last year after the first-ever Hometown Heroes effort. Shortly after this year’s collection began, she called and wanted to tell us how much the community’s Christmas spirit meant to her family.

“You have no idea just how much that gift meant to me and my children,” Mindy said. “Before we received it, there was very little chance that my three children would have much of a Christmas. But that blessing gave them something to open on Christmas morning.”

It also allowed Mindy and her children to have a modest Christmas meal.

“You probably don’t hear much about how those gifts help, but I knew a couple of others who received a gift card last year and they also were really grateful to the community and the newspaper for doing that,” Mindy added.

For the 2021 effort, there is only about a week left to contribute and the total contributed so far is $700.

The goal this year is $10,000.

How it works

The Laurinburg Exchange will collect community contributions for Hometown Heroes now through Friday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. Those making a donation can bring by a tax-deductible cash contribution and receive a receipt or make a check payable to Hometown Heroes. A check can also be mailed to: The Exchange, c/o Hometown Heroes, 915 S. Main St., Suite H, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

Those who donate can choose to donate in their own name, in memory of someone or anonymously. The ongoing contributions will be listed in The Exchange print editions.

Also, the Scotland County Department of Social Services will accept applications now through Dec. 10.

Once all contributions are collected, DSS will be notified by The Exchange of how many children (ages 17 and under) Hometown Heroes will be able to provide a gift for.

Then, on Friday, Dec. 17, those families selected and previously notified by phone will be able to visit The Exchange office to pick up their gift card from Walmart to be used for their children’s Christmas.

For information about Hometown Heroes, call 910-506-3023.

Given so far …

— Nor family … $50

— Scotland County Democratic Party … $100

— Anonymous … $15

— Wm. Teddy Currie … $225

— Rodney Hassler … $300

— In memory of David Fuller … $10

Total … $700

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]