Protecting historical headstones

LAURINBURG — The Stewartsville Cemetery Association dug up a little history on Saturday as they prepared for large, diseased oak trees to be removed from the property. The trees are believed to be approximately 200 years old.

“We removed around 30 tombstones during this phase of our project,” said local historian Bill Caudill. “We originally thought we had more than that to remove, but we later released some footers that were included in the count.”

Some of the headstones had some personal history for a few of the volunteers.

Caudill and the other volunteers started removing the historical markers at 9 a.m. and were finished up by 12:30 p.m.

“There is no way we would have finished as quickly as we did were it not for the help of our 14 hard-working volunteers,” said Caudill. “They worked very well and had a great system that helped move the process along.”

According to Caudill, all of the efforts are being put in because of the fear that one or all of the large trees could fall during a hurricane or strong thunderstorm and destroy the old headstones.

“We have already had some damage occur,” said Caudill. “During Hurricane Matthew, several large limbs fell and broke some of the markers. That was an eye-opener for us and we knew something had to be done.”

Tree crews are set to begin removing the trees on Nov. 29.

“Once the trees have been removed, we will then meet back at the cemetery to level out some of the ground and put the headstones back in their proper place,” said Caudill.

According to Caudill, the Cemetery Association feels strongly about this project and is very dedicated to seeing it through.

Among the stones being removed was Caudill’s fifth-generation grandparents.

“Col. Donald and Catherine MacQueen came from the Island of Skye on the ship ‘The Duke of Kent’ in 1802,” said Caudill. “It was the only ship to sail to Carolina that year, and just prior to the passage of the Passenger Emigration Act of 1803, which directed a majority of the emigration after that time to other places within the British empire as opposed to America.

“Just before sailing, the ship was inspected by a government appointee who was investigating the conditions of emigration and its causes in the Highlands,” continued Caudill. “This man, Fraser of Reelig, stated that the ship would never make the passage to America as he could pull rotten wood from the hold of the ship with his fingers when he inspected it at anchor in Loch Bracadale.”

Caudill continued by saying the ship was destined for Wilmington and had 600 passengers from Skye bound for North Carolina.

“The ship made it and many stones in this region note that the deceased came from Scotland in 1802 and were all on that ship,” said Caudill.

Frances Willis also participated Satutrday, and she also has at least two ancestors buried in the cemetery.

The Association will be looking for volunteers in a few weeks to place the stones back into their original places.

“All the stones were marked and tagged using my son Daniel’s Eagle Scout catalogue and map of the site which was invaluable in this work,” said Caudill. “Thanks to all who helped out today. It couldn’t have been done without you and I’m very, very proud to have been a part of this.

“I’m sure my MacQueen ancestors and kin as well as many others who descend from these folk who lie here are very grateful,” added Caudill.

