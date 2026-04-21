Scotland DB Chris George earns 11th Division I offer

LAURINBURG —Scotland High defensive back Chris George has received his 11th Division I offer, from North Carolina A&T State University.

George, a three-star recruit in the Class of 2027, has successfully completed his recovery from an ACL injury that sidelined him for the previous season. Despite this setback, he has continued to attract interest from various teams.

Since transferring to Scotland High, he has visited several Division I schools, including South Carolina, Georgia Tech and East Carolina. Most recently, on March 5, he received an offer from Appalachian State University.

“It feels great; it shows that my hard work is paying off even after my ACL injury,” George said. “This next season motivates me to go harder and prove I’m better than ever.”