Fortnite Tournament being organized

LAURINBURG — Scotland County parks and Recreation Department has partnered with St. Andrews University’s ESPORTS Team to host a Fortnite Tournament at their facility.

The Tournament participants will be broken into two different age groups: pre-teens and teens. There will be a first- and second-place prize in each division — first place in each division will be a $100 Gamestop gift card and second will receive a brand new Razer KRAKEN Tournament Edition gaming headset.

Also, every registrant will be entered into a drawing to win a new gaming headset.

Participants must pre-register before the day of the event. Here’s the registration link: https://secure.rec1.com/NC/scotland-county-parks-recreation/catalog.

If there are questions, contact Jeff maley at 910-277-2588 or via email: [email protected]