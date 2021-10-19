‘Gotcha’ program expected to help deter crime

LAURINBURG — A new program to help local law enforcement catch criminals is coming to Scotland County.

The “Gotcha” program is being supported by the Scotland Crimestoppers — which is still working on becoming fully operational — and would have residents who have video security cameras on their home or business volunteer to register with law enforcement.

“This program is intended to help deter crime and assist Scotland County law enforcement with investigations,” said Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young. “This program will not involve giving law enforcement the ability to freely access your cameras, claim ownership, or dictate the camera system’s function. This program is simply a database maintained by Scotland County law enforcement only.”

Those who would maintain the database include Young and Capt. Randy Dover at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and would allow for law enforcement the ability to see who many have captured footage in relation to a crime or incident. The Scotland Crimestoppers board would not have access to this information and would not review it.

Law enforcement would not have direct access to the cameras, but Young says by registering it allows law enforcement to know where cameras are and that whoever registered is willing to provide video footage if someone happens in their neighborhood.

“The owner of the camera system is not obligated to provide anything,” Young said. “This program is strictly voluntary and implies that you are willing to help. No citizen would ever be held liable for lack of footage, just simply volunteering consensually allowing law enforcement to view their footage when asked or offered. Any citizen who registers with this program can withdraw at any time”

Residents can register their camera security system with Scotland County law enforcement by contacting either Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-291-1753 or Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriffs Office at 910-266-4332 ext.1, Monday thru Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

