JROTC adds an archery program

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School Fighting Scots’ JROTC has added an archery program into its lessons with the first lesson being held on Friday.

“This program is sponsored by the U.S. Army,” said Master Sgt. Ray Drewry. “All ages of ROTC students from the ninth to the 12th grade can participate. Right now there are only seven schools in the state offering this Pilot program.”

Drewry said this is an opportunity and it gives his students something else to do and evolve their skills with.

“Physically, archery offers several benefits to cadets; teamwork, gaining strength, improving coordination and balance,” said Drewry. “Archery is a thinking sport. Mentally, archery teaches a growth mindset, self-discipline, goal setting and focus, while increasing confidence and precision.

“Our goal is to have a competing team this school year,” added Drewry. “Materials the Scotland JROTC has received include junior compound bows, target arrows, bow tower rack systems, targets and backstop nets.”

The course, according to Drewry, will begin with safety and terminology lessons, followed by proper form and techniques and finally target practice.

“The equipment was received and put into use when the cadets started returning to school,” said Drewry. “Archery was also incorporated into the JROTC summer camp this year.”

Drewry also said other schools extend their archery programs to middle school-aged children.

“Those programs incorporate grades fourth and up,” said Drewry. “We look to do something similar in the future but I do not think we will go as young as fourth grade.”

If anyone has questions about how your child can become a cadet and participate in the Archery program, contact the school’s guidance department for enrollment options.

