LAURINBURG — A steel building has been going up on Cronly Street which has many questioning what it’s going to be.

The building’s use will be simple — a storage building for Hasty Realty, according to owner Guy McCook.

“It’s just a place for us to store paperwork,” McCook said. “We used to have a building but we ended up selling it so we started to look for another place … we found this lot and we just started our process of building.”