First Duck Derby is Saturday morning

LAURINBURG —The race is on for the United Way of Scotland County’s Inaugural Duck Derby, and it is set for Saturday.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Lumber River State Park. Vendors and other booths that were supposed to be on-site with the Day of Caring have been canceled, but the race will be held and broadcast live on the United Way facebook page.

“Those residents who wish to come out and watch the race in person are welcome to do so since the park is open,” said Executive Director Coy Moody. “We do recommend everyone that comes out to take their precautions and social distance.

“Come out, bring a picnic and enjoy some good family-friendly fun,” continued Moody. “We will also be going live periodically with different Lucky Duck Drawings.”

Moody also said Storyteller and Performance Artist Tyris Jones will be on the facebook live feed telling a story.

“I do not know what the story is but I am pretty sure it involves ducks,” said Moody. “We will also be hosting duck-related games on the live feed.”

To make sure the race goes off without a hitch, the United Way has a team that will be in the water tending to the racing ducks.

“The team that will be in the water is a group who works together on a regular basis and work together in hazmat situations and perform COVID cleaning,” said Moody. “They are the only ones who will be in the water.”

According to Moody, the team will also have buoy flotation devices to help keep the ducks on the right path.

“At the finish line we will have some of our board members and a few Boy Scouts to gather the ducks as they come in,” said Moody. “We will also have hand sanitizer available for them to use.

“We are excited about the event,” Moody added. “Even though we are not able to have all of the day of caring events and vendors, we are hoping to make this event as enjoyable as possible with our current situation.”

For information on the Duck Derby and other duck-related events, visit the United Way of Scotland County’s facebook page.

