LAURINBURG — On Sept. 4, the St Mary Catholic Church brought back its yard sale event and, according to Church Member Sandy Robbins, the sale was a success.

“We were able to raise $4,700 that day,” said Robbins. “I really want to thank the radio station and The Laurinburg Exchange for helping us advertise the event.

“I also want to thank all those who donated, helped collect items, helped set up and those who came out to shop,” added Robbins. “From the very beginning to the very end, each person was important in making this yard sale a success.”

Robbins said they had all sorts of items, from Christmas decorations to earrings for sale.

“We had some Christmas decoration left over,” said Robbins. “We will hold an event in November and will offer those to be sold then as well.”

The second event will be held on Nov. 20, which is the Saturday before Thanksgiving. No times have yet been given.

“Not only will we have those Christmas items available, but we will also be holding a bake sale,” said Robbins. “We will have all sorts of pies. Usually, we have pecan pie, pumpkin pie and others.

“On top of that, I make homemade bread like banana nut bread and a fruit bread made with dehydrated fruit soaked in rum, I do not use any candied fruits,” added Robbins. “We try to offer bread with and without nuts.”

Usually, according to Robbins, during this event, they also usually have craft vendors, but she is not sure yet who will be in attendance this year.

“Due to COVID, we aren’t sure how many people will actually be able to make it,” Robbins said, “but for now the plan is to move forward with our plans to have the event.”

