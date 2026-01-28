LAURINBURG —It just doesn’t get any better for the Fighting Scots boys’ basketball team (8-10), another abysmal defeat at home to the Cape Fear Colts, 73-60 on Tuesday.

Now, the Fighting Scots have lost four consecutive games, totaling a combined deficit of 53 points, while the same issues have persisted for the past five weeks: missed free throws, leaving open shooters, struggling to secure rebounds and failing to score during crucial moments.

Scotland never held a lead throughout the game, but got the game within six points in the fourth quarter. Each time the Scots seemed to gain momentum, a defensive mishap allowed the momentum to swing back to the Pirates, which visibly frustrated head coach Jarvis Cobb on the sideline.

Cobb was not available for comment after the game. Emotions were high, as one assistant coach summed it up, “That was simply horrible.”

On a four-game losing skid, the 3-13 Gray’s Creek Bears will travel to Scotland. Tip-off is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m.

