LAURINBURG —Fighting Scots football player Michael McLean has received another Division I offer.

On Wednesday, he was offered a scholarship from East Carolina University. McLean shared his excitement on the social media platform X after receiving the offer.

“Just received an offer from East Carolina University. I am thankful that Tarron Williams and staff see something in me that may benefit their program.”

McLean now has three Division I offers from North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Georgia State University and East Carolina University.

Congratulations to Michael McLean!

