Shoe donations still being accepted by PIM

LAURINBURG — Partner’s In Ministry has decided to extend its shoe donation drive to Oct. 29.

“Our sponsors, Funds2Orgs will rearrange a pickup truck to collect all shoes on that date,” said Outreach Coordinator Chanell McClennahan. “We started collecting shoes again on Sept. 1 and will continue *drop-off) until Oct. 27.”

Shoes can be dropped off at Partners In Ministry, which is located at 12 Third St. in East Laurinburg.

“We are collecting gentle worn used and new shoes,” said McClennahan. “All shoes are welcomed except damaged shoes, shoes with holes, rollerblades and skates.”

If anyone would like to make monetary donations to Partners In Ministry, they can donate through its Cash App $PartnersInMinistry or visit its website at www.pim-nc.org.

“Our shoe drive fundraiser, Reaching Souls With Soles: A ‘Hands Up’ Ministry, goes beyond supporting our organization,” said McClennahan. “This fundraiser makes a global impact on thousands of lives. After shoes are picked up from Partners In Ministry, they are sent to 26 developing countries to create job opportunities.”

The shoe drive fundraiser, according to McClennahan, will help provide inventory to over 4,000 micro-entrepreneurs who sell the shoes to support their families. In turn, they help themselves out of poverty with a hand up, not a handout.

“We’re providing individuals in 26 developing nations with a way to provide for themselves and their families,” said McClennahan.

According to McClennahan, micro-enterprises are small businesses, generally owned and operated by families of one to two people.

“Because of systemic poverty in many developing countries around the world, working-age adults have to create their own economic opportunities,” McClennahan said. “These micro-enterprises could be as small as a stall or shack or a brick-and-mortar shop.

“When you do a shoe drive fundraiser, you help provide the inventory for people worldwide,” McClennahan continued. “They sell the shoes you gather in their communities, which promotes commerce opportunities and leads to economic sustainability.”

Partners In Ministry can be reached at 910-277-3355.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]