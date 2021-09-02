Two remain on the run after Walmart larceny

McCrimmon

LAURINBURG — Detectives with the Laurinburg Police Department are looking for help in locating two people who are known for being habitual offenders.

On Wednesday, Laurinburg Police announced warrants had been put out for 28-year-old Anthony Lamont Galbreath of Raymond Circle and 30-year-old Andrea Michelle McCrimmon of Carver Street. Both are wanted for felony larceny from a merchant through an emergency door, felony habitual larceny, two counts of felony possession of stolen goods, three counts of felony conspiracy, first-degree trespassing and misdemeanor conspiracy.

The charges are in connection to a larceny at Walmart on Aug. 26, when Walmart reported to the police department that, around 2 p.m. the day before, two people had come into the store and stolen several items.

The items included a computer and several other assorted electronics valued at $1,100. The two offenders then left through the fire exit of the store with the items without paying.

Anyone who might know the location of the two wanted individuals is urged to contact either the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211, 9-1-1 or a local law enforcement agency.

