Break-in

LAURINBURG — Speedway on South Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that an Indian male with a goatee had come into the store and stole a carton of Newport cigarettes valued at $68. He was seen leaving in a black Jeep Cherokee headed south on South Main Street.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons broke into their storage building and stole a push mower valued at $300.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Barnes Bridge Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had stolen a jewelry box and assorted jewelry valued at $900. There are two persons of interest in the case.

LAURINBURG —A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had taken their financial card. There is a person of interest and it was not reported if any purchases had been made on the card.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Wayne Graham, 21, of Charlotte was arrested Wednesday for a warrant out of Robeson County for not delivering the title to a vehicle he has sold to someone. He was released on a written promise to appear.