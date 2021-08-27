Stanley is sentenced to prison

LAURINBURG — A former Scotland County teacher was recently charged after she was arrested in 2018 for a number of sex crimes against a student.

According to Pam Cooper with the North Carolina Judicial Branch, 26-year-old Brianna Stanley was given a plea deal and sentenced on May 19 by Judge Dawn Layton.

The sentencing included the first aggravated sentence of 18 to 31 months, the second sentencing of 18 to 31 months after the expiration of the first sentence, the third sentence was 17 to 30 months after the expiration of the second sentence, the fourth sentence was 14 to 26 months after the expiration of the third sentence and the fifth sentence was 14 to 26 months after the expiration of the fourth sentence.

The student in question was reportedly 12-years-old at the time.

Stanley was arrested by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office in November 2018 after a parent notified school administrators about “a potentially inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student at Carver Middle School.” At the time, Stanley was 23 and in her first year of teaching.

As soon as the investigation was started, Stanley was removed from the classroom. She had submitted her resignation the day before she was arrested.

According to various reports at the time, Stanley had been charged with three counts of felony statutory offense, five counts of felony indecent liberties by a teacher with a student, five counts of sexual activity by a teacher with a student and one count of third-degree felony child exploitation related to child pornography.

“The aggravating factor for all sentences was admitted,” Cooper said. “The defendant took advantage of a position of trust or confidence, including a domestic relationship, to commit the offense.”

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Stanley is currently being held at the Anson Correctional Institute. While the max sentence term is currently a little less than 12 years, NCDPS has her projected release date set for July 20, 2026.

