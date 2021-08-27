Two killed in afternoon wreck

LAURINBYRG — A vehicle that ran a stop sign resulted in two fatalities on Thursday afternoon.

According to a report from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a Honda passenger vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection of Hwy. 501 and Barnes Bridge Road at about 2:37 p.m.

As it traveled across west on Barnes Bridge Road, the vehicle hit a black SUV that was traveling south on Hwy. 501. The impact pushed the black SUV into a beige SUV that was stopped at the intersection.

Both passengers in Honda were killed — the driver was Elizabeth A. Crawford and the passenger was Lanthony D. Crawford. Their ages were not available.

There was no indication whether those in the two SUVs were injured.