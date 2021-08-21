Scotland, Laurinburg census numbers drop

LAURINBURG — Nearly a year after its usual release date, the numbers from the 2020 U.S. Census were recently released to state, county and municipal governments — and the local numbers aren’t very good.

According to those numbers, Scotland County’s population dropped from 36,157 in 2010 to 34,174 in 2020, which is about a 5% loss. The city of Laurinburg saw it’s population drop from 15,962 in 2010 to 15,024 in 2020, which is a loss of about 6%.

“I’ve looked at the census numbers … and the drop is concerning because a lot of federal funding is based on population,” said Jason Robinson,who serves as the Scotland County clerk to the board/public information officer/assistant to the county manager. “I would anticipate that federal funding may be less, but probably not by a significant amount because we only had a 5% reduction in population …

“We know that organizations that offer grants use census data as well and that is a concern,” he added. “This is a trend that is happening in many rural areas of North Carolina. There were 51 counties that lost population in 2020, all of them rural counties.”

Robinson said the loss of just under 2,000 residents, however, was “actually pretty modest.”

“We actually fared better than our neighbors, except for Hoke and Moore, which both grew in population,: he said. “Bladen had a 16% drop (5,584), Robeson had a 13% drop (17,638), Richmond had an 8% drop (3,693), and Anson County saw a decrease of 18% (4,893).”

According to the newest census numbers, Hoke County grew from 46,952 in 2010 to 52,082 in 2020; Moore County’s population grew from 88,250 in 2010 to 99,727 in 2020.

Across the border in South Carolina, the neighboring area of Marlboro County also saw a decrease in its numbers, from 28,933 in 2010 to 26,667 in 2020.

In the city of Laurinburg, which is ranked as the state’s 66th largest city, a total of 938 residents were lost over the 10 years since the 2010 census.

“We are still trying to get more information on the census numbers,” said City Manager Charles Nichols. “We know the city’s numbers decreased by 6% … there is also a lot of chatter across the state about the accuracy in the findings. Multiple local governments have indicated appealing the findings.

“When we will find out more information, we will pass along and share at future council meetings,” he added.

Because the 2020 U.S. Census numbers were delayed, primarily by the pandemic, Laurinburg’s municipal elections have been delayed until after the November general elections.

