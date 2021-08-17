BOE approves vendors for SCOTS program

LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Board of Education met in a special meeting on Monday to discuss personnel and contracts for the online learning program.

The meeting was held via Zoom and was originally held for the board members to discuss personnel in a closed session. However, it was added to the agenda for Superintendent Takeda LeGrand to speak to the board about vendors for the Scotland County Online Teaching for Students program. The program provides students in grades four to 12 an opportunity to customize their learning experience with made-to-order schedules that still follow an academic calendar.

“We have two contracts for vendors we would like to add to utilize to help serve our Scotland County Online Teaching for Students program,” LeGrand said. “We’re proposing to contract with Steve Consulting for grades 4 through 5 for $438 per course and we’re proposing to contract with FrameChange to serve students in grades six to eight for $500 per course … each student will take anywhere from two to four courses but it’s charged per course per student.”

It was asked what the consulting firms were offering to ensure mastery in the courses the students were taken.

“Both vendors have agreed to work with Scotland County Schools point of contacts to make sure students have connections with their home school as well as to work with exceptional children staff if the student should have an individualized education plan type as well as a 504-plan type to make sure they’re providing accommodations online. Each vendor has agreed to allow our students to participate in the district and state-wide assessment program and each vendor has licensed teachers on staff that will be providing instruction to our students.”

The vendors have also agreed to use the platform provided by the school system so that there is consistency if students transition into in-person learning. The program will be using North Carolina Virtual Public School for high school students.

LeGrand added currently there are 278 students signed up for the SCOTS program and if all the students are accepted and take four courses the total for the fall would be $445,000 with just the two vendors the total cost would be estimated $634,900. Currently, there are 42 students signed up for grades four and five; 100 in grades six to eight; 100 at the high school level.

However, the number could increase because registration was extended and will close on Friday for those parents who might still want to sign their children up for online learning.

The board voted unanimously on the contingency of the attorney’s approval of the terms of the contracts.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]