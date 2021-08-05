New produce stand sets its roots in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — There is a new produce stand in town and owner Brandi Parker is inviting all residents to visit them for the grand opening on Saturday.

“All of our produce is local,” said Parker. “Most of it is grown by us. Some of the items we offer are beans, peas, potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, eggplant, onions, okra, watermelon, peaches, sweet potatoes, peppers and more.”

The grand opening will begin at 9 a.m. and is set to end at 5 p.m.

“We will offer have hook cheese, sliced side meat, mini slab side meat, pickled items, drinks, coffee and nabs as well,” said Parker. “We also plan to have free chicken bog and hot dogs for Saturday’s event.”

Beverages will be available for purchase from inside the stand.

“We will also have some games like horseshoes and cornhole for everyone to enjoy while they visit the grand opening,” Parker said.

Parker’s Produce is located at 10020 X-Way Road in Laurinburg.

“This is truly a God thing,” said Parker. “He is so faithful and I owe it all to Him.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]