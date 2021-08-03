Hughes receives Edward Jones Award for Exceptional Achievement in Building Client Relationships

LAURINBURG — Becca Hughes of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Laurinburg recently received the firm’s Edward Jones Sr. Founders Award for her exceptional achievement in building client relationships.

Hughes was one of 1,133 financial advisors to receive the Edward Jones Sr. Founders Achievement Award.

The award is named after Edward Jones Sr., who founded the firm in 1922 under the principle that financial advisors should be treated as business partners rather than employees. His insistence on always treating others with respect is one of his enduring contributions to the Edward Jones culture.

The Edward Jones branch-office business model, with more than 15,000 branches throughout North America, allows the firm’s 19,000-plus financial advisors to discuss personalized strategies with each individual client, with the goal of developing long-lasting relationships to help keep them on track toward their goals.