D.A.A.B. team fights bullying with awareness

LAURINBURG —Team D.A.A.B., also known as the Domestic Assault and Bullying Team, held its first “Ride Against Bullying” on Saturday with more than 30 riders participating.

“We were very excited about this event,” said team member Willie Mae Dockery. “We wanted to do something different that would help bring awareness to the cause we stand for.”

Dockery said this was also a way to get the community involved.

“Changing the Game Motorcycle Club joined in on the efforts and together we had a really great time promoting the fight against bullying,” said Dockery. “We know there is bullying happening everywhere and with our children going back to school soon, we want to bring more awareness to the forefront.”

According to Dockery, the team has also been holding bullying seminars for the last three years, but since last year had to be cancelled, the ride was a way to kick off this year’s campaign.

“The MC Club made a donation to help with our efforts so that during this year’s seminar we will be able to give out school supplies,” Dockery said.

The seminar will be held on Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Anointed House of Deliverance on Sanford Drive in Laurinburg.

“There will also be a light lunch served for those in attendance,” said Dockery. “All children of any age are welcome to join us.”

For information on the event, contact Willie Mae Dockery on her Facebook page, via email at [email protected], or by calling 910-506-3747.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]