First of the many crockpot meals

I’ve been noticing lately that in the past few weeks I’ve gotten lazier and lazier with actually cooking for dinner. After working all day then going to the gym, I just don’t want to cook.

So I took to Pinterest and saved myself a bunch of crockpot meals, starting with this one “creamy tomato chicken.”

This is a super simple recipe that I was able to put in a bag the night before then dump in the crockpot the next morning, add some milk then when I got home all I had to do was shred the chicken and cook the pasta. Plus I was able to have it for dinner for pretty much the rest of the week and all it needed was to be heated up.

I got the idea for this one from a “freezer dump meal” list, which is something I think I’m going to start doing so I have plenty of options in the fridge for both lunches and dinners throughout the various weeks. I just did a bit of changing to the recipe, shocker, and I got to use some of my fresh basil at the end as well which I was very happy about.

All in all, I really liked this meal and I enjoyed it for several days in a row and I got about five meals out of it. Though I did split it up and eat something else halfway through the week, but that’s just an “I get sick of things so I needed a switch” thing.

When I put all my ingredients in the bag the night before, the only thing I didn’t add was the evaporated milk because I wasn’t sure how it would do just sitting there so I added that in the next day.

I also recommend adding some pasta sauce to the noodles before adding the mixture on top so it coats the noodles a bit better.

***

Ingredients …

1-2 lbs of chicken

14 oz can of tomatoes with herbs

3/4 cup of regular pasta sauce

12 oz of evaporated milk

1 tablespoon of garlic

1 tablespoon of dried basil

1 tablespoon of oregno

A few tablespoons of fresh basil

Salt and pepper to taste

***

Directions …

Add chicken to slow cooker and then slowly add all ingredients on to the crockpot, minus the fresh basil. Make sure chicken is covered and cook on low for 4 to 6 hours.

Once cooked shred chicken with a fork and stir in half the fresh basil.

Serve over pasta or any other item of your choice and top with fresh basil and cheese if you’d like.

