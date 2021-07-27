Cautiously, we are getting back to living

How many of us are shaking hands again? Giving hugs? Sitting next to each other, standing in a line capable of touching people in front and behind?

Who came to the downtown concert and sat or mingled among the crowd?

COVID-19 is not over as far as a pandemic goes, and it likely will not be proclaimed in some sort of “this is it” kind of moment. So don’t look for it.

But do, and we beg of everyone, look for ways to get Scotland County back to normal. If in fact, it isn’t already. There’s a case to be made that it is, and we’re encouraged.

For those who haven’t gotten a vaccination shot or shot series, we do continue to urge that you do. The “science and data” that has been preached to us for better than a year does suggest that the vaccine has played the most significant role in the spread of the virus being slowed, and in some cases, stopped.

We’ve known, and said here, that this is indeed a real disease and people are dying as a result. To date, there have been nearly 100 deaths in our county attributed to COVID-19.

So, precautions, even now, are not outlandish. They’re respected.

And, similarly, we believe that those choosing not to wear masks, choosing not to get a vaccination, choosing to live their lives as freely as our Founding Fathers could have ever wanted — that’s OK as well. “Science and data” can be achieved pretty quickly that shows no major issues from hundreds of fans crowding in for a local baseball game, or taking in a concert in downtown, or shopping at one of our fine local merchants — each with less than 100% of the people vaccinated.

COVID-19 still exists, as does the Spanish flu from a century ago and H1N1 more than a decade ago.

The virus won’t simply go away, but it will fade as those did. The swine flu still gets people sick, but not as many. COVID-19 is on the way to such status.

The governor can trot out ridiculous schemes to try and get folks vaccinated, but our belief is that those millions he’s giving away could be better used by the research institutions of our state. The fear porn driven by politicos should take a rest. Seriously, it’s hard to imagine anyone on this planet — think about the outreach to every segment of society, including the homeless — not having some knowledge of the coronavirus and knowing each has a choice in what to do when it comes to prevention.

We’re in the middle of the summer we couldn’t have last year, with outings and festivities back in place. We’re meeting and greeting, most of us are back in our houses of worship, and we’re returning to some normalcy.

No, we’re not going to hit the vaccination goal of the governor, nor the even higher one of the president.

Yes, if someone is on the fence about getting a shot, we say go get it.

Meantime, we’re shaking hands, giving hugs and not worrying about the line. We respect the pandemic, and it is not over.

But fear? Yes, we’re leaving that behind. Borrowing from Andy Dufresne in the time-worn classic, it is time “to get busy living.”

