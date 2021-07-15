Toys get contributed

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange

Two Scotland County residents visited The Laurinburg Exchange office on Wednesday armed with a variety of toys for the newspaper’s community collection drive that will benefit Live Like Madison’s project titled “Madison’s Toy Chest.” Ann Sprouse and Julie Carnahan, both from Laurinburg, brought donations to The Laurinburg Exchange’s toy box. Toys collected throughout the month of July will be delivered by the Live Like Madison organization to officials at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte and with Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg. The newspaper is looking for items such as Barbies, stuffed animals, Legos, Play-dough and more — however, all of the items must be new and unopened. Toys can be dropped off at The Laurinburg Exchange office located in The Oaks professional building, located on South Main Street, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.