BOE gets curriculum, summer school update

LAURINBURG — To make sure students are getting the lessons they need after not being face-to-face in the classrooms during COVID-19, Scotland County Schools is preparing to bridge the gaps in learning.

Chief Academic Officer Sandra Noel spoke to the board during this week’s Committee of the Whole meeting about ‘Curriculum Week.’

“This is something we have in the works with (curriculum and instruction) right now as we start preparing towards August,” Noel said. “So we’re going to have teams of teachers that are going to come in and are going to create some resources that will be utilized by our teaching staff in the schools for planning this year.”

The teachers will be some of the best in the district based on data on effectiveness in their areas.

Noel added some of the outcomes will include an updated pacing guide for how teachers can bridge the gaps around power standards with loss learning, a standards-based resource document that would include what students need to know and do with the class.

“They will also be creating common assessments that will be given mid-quarter,” Noel said. “They’ll do that in SchoolNet and this will be in addition to the quarterly benchmarks. This is going to give us more data so we can keep a good eye on where those students are and how we need to adjust our instruction to make sure we’re meeting their needs.”

Once all the work is done the teams will record a presentation for the rest of the teaching staff with resources and access to sources along with how they should be used with planning.

Summer school

Noel also shared with the board that, on average for the week of June 21-24, about 1,099 students were being served.

Attendance varied at each school, but at the elementary level: Laurel Hill had 153; Sycamore Lane Primary had 103; Sycamore Lane Elementary 134; South Johnson had 248; Wagram had 94.

At the middle school level, Carver had 72 students, while Spring Hill had 75 and Scotland High had 220.

“The number has dropped a little bit from the beginning,” Noel said. “We had some that signed up that did not show up and then we had a lot that showed up but did not sign up. Those numbers have tapered down but we are averaging at that 1,099 right now.”

Noel also shared there are 25 high school students taking summer courses at Richmond Community College, with the 25 taking a total of 167 credits.

