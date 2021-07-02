Search results in drug arrest

LAURINBURG — A search warrant served by Scotland County sheriff’s deputies resulted in a number of confiscated items and the arrest of a Laurinburg man.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Sheriff’s Office, deputies served a narcotics search warrant at 10561 S. Turnpike Road on Thursday.

“Items seized with this search warrant were marijuana, heroin, drug paraphernalia — grinders, scales, baggies — and $1,731 in cash,” Dover said.

Arrested was Lutwane Thorne, 46, of the same address. He has been charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin. He received a $5,000 secured bond and was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center.

Dover said additional charges are expected to be filed in this case.

